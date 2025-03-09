Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $276,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Aflac by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

