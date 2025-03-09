Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,037 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $20,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

