Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2025

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 78636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Sompo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.