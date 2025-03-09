Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 78636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Sompo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

