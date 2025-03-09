Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $97,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 84,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,919,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.