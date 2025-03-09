Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2,966.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $692.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

