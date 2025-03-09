Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

