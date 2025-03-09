Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,170 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80.
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
