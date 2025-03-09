Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

