iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $143,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,450,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $280.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

