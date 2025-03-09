Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $35.60 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $35,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.11 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.47 and a one year high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

