Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,986 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.8 %

VRT stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

