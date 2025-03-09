E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Trading Down 6.6 %
COO stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
