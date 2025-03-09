Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Stock Position Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 970,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 283,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 4.4 %

WDS stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

