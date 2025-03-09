Inceptionr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,643,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

