Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,071 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $27,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,835.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,869.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,981.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,670 shares of company stock worth $18,823,773. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

