Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 18,227 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.27.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

