AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.