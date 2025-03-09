Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,576,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.