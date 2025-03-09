Ruffer LLP Has $119.87 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,420 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 4.3% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $119,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

