BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 111,524 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,113,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 4.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $65,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,870,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,601.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 883,244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

