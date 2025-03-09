Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Ingram Micro Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE INGM opened at $19.59 on Friday. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Ingram Micro declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Featured Stories

