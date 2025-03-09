Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 641 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,383.80. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $220.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

