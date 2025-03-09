BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,153 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

