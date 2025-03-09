Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADX opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

