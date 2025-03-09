Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,496 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 1.2% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $33,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,774,000 after buying an additional 3,225,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,043 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,791 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,726 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

