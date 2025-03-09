NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 12.5% increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
NL Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NL Industries Stock Up 5.4 %
NL opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NL Industries
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.