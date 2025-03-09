Ruffer LLP Sells 80,650 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,650 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $48,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $887,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 280,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

