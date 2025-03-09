Andra AP fonden Invests $8.69 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,686,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $17,187,000. Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.22.
Deere & Company Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE:DE opened at $499.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
