Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $75.77 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 52,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $4,435,539.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,232,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,461,942.06. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,414 shares of company stock valued at $18,801,608. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

