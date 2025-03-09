Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $281,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $135.67 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

