Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 15,013 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

