Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 17,987 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

