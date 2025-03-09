Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,970 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 86,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $71.57 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

