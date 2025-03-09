Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $566,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

