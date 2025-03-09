Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $308,000 in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance

CEFS stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Increases Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This is a boost from Saba Closed-End Funds ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.