Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $308,000 in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance
CEFS stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Increases Dividend
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile
The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.
