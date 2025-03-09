Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $195,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $113,015,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $73,917,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $428.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.