Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Domo in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

DOMO opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

