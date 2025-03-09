State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $2.14 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $82.17 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

