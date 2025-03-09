State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FBIN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

