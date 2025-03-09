State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Doximity by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

Insider Activity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.