E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,130 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERA. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 109.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $753,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,521.94. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,305,625 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.