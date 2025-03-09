HC Wainwright Lowers BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Price Target to $6.00

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.27% from the stock’s current price.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 20.3 %

BBAI stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

In related news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

