BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Northland Securities

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $3.35 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $953.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

