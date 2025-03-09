Insider Selling: Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells 1,590 Shares of Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $48,463.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,485.84. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $143,228.80.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Carl Dambkowski sold 4,085 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $191,749.90.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $221,370.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $72.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.