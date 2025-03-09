Karen Soares Sells 52,500 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,299,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,719.40. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.00. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,585,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 386,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 150,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 65.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 862,621 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
