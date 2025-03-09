General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) VP Buys $62,500.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,500. This represents a 20.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

About General American Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in General American Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in General American Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

