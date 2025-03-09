Insider Buying: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Insider Purchases 1,433 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Haines bought 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $57,191.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $740,011.22. This trade represents a 8.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSVN opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Several analysts have commented on BSVN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.