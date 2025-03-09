Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,515 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

