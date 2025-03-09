Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 237 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 536,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 223,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $208.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.70. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.66 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

