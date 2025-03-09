StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SecureWorks stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
